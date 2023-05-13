Sharp launches 2 new smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Sharp launched two new smartphones named ‘Sharp Aquos R8’ and ‘Sharp Aquos R8 Pro’ in Japan. Price details of the Sharp Aquos R8 and Sharp Aquos R8 Pro are not revealed. The Aquos R8 comes in Blue and Cream colours while the Aquos R8 Pro is offered in Black colour.

Sharp Aquos R8 specifications: The Sharp Aquos R8 runs on Android 13 and is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with Adreno 740 GPU and 8GB LPDDR5X RAM. It features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) IGZO OLED display with up to 240Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision.

The device comes with a dual rear camera unit- 50.3-megapixel Hector sensor and 13-megapixel ultra-wide secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, Beidu, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port. It is backed by a 4,570mAh battery with fast charging support.

Sharp Aquos R8 Pro specifications: The device runs on Android 13 and is powered by octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with Adreno 740 GPU and 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It features a 6.6-inch WUXGA+ Pro IGZO (1,260 x 2,730 pixels) OLED display with up to 240Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support.

Sharp Aquos R8 Pro has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 47.2-megapixel primary 1-inch Summicron sensor co-engineered with Leica with EIS and a 1.9-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, it has a 12.6-megapixel selfie camera as well.