World Boxing Championships: Deepak, Hussamudin, and Nishant secure bronze medals

India’s Deepak Bhoria, Mohammad Hussamudin, and Nishant Dev secured bronze medals at the World Boxing Championships on Friday, marking India’s best-ever showing at the prestigious event. Unfortunately, Hussamudin was forced to withdraw from his semi-final bout due to a knee injury sustained during his quarterfinal against J Diaz Ibanez of Bulgaria. “After careful and detailed assessment by the medical team, Team Management has decided that he won’t take part in the semi-final bout, which is to take place today as he doesn’t want the injury to aggravate rather recover for future competitions,” said the Boxing Federation of India in a statement.

Deepak’s campaign came to an end after a close contest with two-time World Championships bronze medallist Bilal Bennama from France, with the Indian losing 3-4 in a bout that went into review. Both boxers were tentative at the beginning, but Bennama’s left jabs proved to be the key factor in his victory. Bennama was the aggressor in the second round, but Deepak landed some eye-catching right crosses. The final three minutes were fought intensely, but the Frenchman was successful in blocking Deepak’s blows to take the win.

Nishant’s semi-final also went to review, with the judges ruling in favour of the 2022 Asian champion and 2018 Asian Games silver medallist Aslanbek Shymbergenov of Kazakhstan. Deepak was named in the squad ahead of 2019 Worlds silver medallist Amit Panghal.