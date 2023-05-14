13-year-old boy uses slingshot to prevent his sister from being kidnapped

The Associated Press (AP), citing sources, claimed that a Michigan girl was able to elude an attempted kidnapping when her brother shot the would-be assailant with a catapault.

According to a local news report, the alleged attacker was taken into custody by the Michigan State Police on Wednesday in Alpena.

The 17-year-old is facing charges of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm less than murder, and assault and battery as an adult. His identity has not been made public.

The 8-year-old victim was reportedly in her backyard when the suspected attacker emerged from the woods, grabbed her, and covered her mouth, according to the Michigan State Police. Authorities claimed that the girl’s 13-year-old brother used a catapault to strike the suspected attacker in the head and chest.

Based on the suspect’s description given by a different family member, police ultimately detained the 17-year-old. Authorities said that the teenager had obvious catapault wounds.