 4th ‘positive indigenisation list’ of subsystems to support domestic defence industry is approved by the government

The defence ministry has approved a new list of 928 components and subsystems that would only be acquired from domestic industry when an import restriction takes effect over a five-and-a-half-year period. The ministry stated on Sunday that the move is in line with the government’s overarching goal of promoting ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in defence industry.

It is the fourth such “positive indigenisation list (PIL)” that includes line replacement units, subsystems, and components for various military platforms, equipment, and weaponry. To promote ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence and reduce imports by defence public sector undertakings, the Ministry of Defence has approved the fourth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of 928 strategically-important line replacement units/sub-systems/spares and components, including high-end materials and spares, with an import substitution value of Rs 715 crore, the ministry said in a statement. The indigenisation list’s goal is to reduce imports by defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs). The military ministry has specified exact timings for the import embargo, which would last from December 2023 to December 2028. This list is a continuation of the three similar PILs issued in December 2021, March 2022, and August 2022.

According to the ministry, DPSUs will soon begin procurement for the notified commodities. In recent years, the government has made a number of steps to boost domestic defence production. India is one of the world’s top weaponry importers. According to projections, the Indian armed services will spend over USD 130 billion on capital acquisition over the next five years. The government has resolved to boost indigenous defence manufacture in order to lessen reliance on imported military platforms. The defence ministry has set a target of USD 25 billion (Rs 1.75 lakh crore) in defence manufacturing turnover over the next five years, including a USD 5 billion military hardware export target.