Bilawal Bhutto criticises Imran Khan’s followers for violence

The followers of the cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan have been referred to as ‘political terrorists’ by Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto following incidents of violence and vandalism during protests that were started following Imran Khan’s imprisonment. Bhutto stated the country’s judiciary was ‘becoming more political than needed’ while speaking to a Pakistan Peoples Party gathering on Saturday. She also mentioned Imran Khan’s release from prison.

According to Bhutto, who he regarded as no less than terrorists, conversations could not be held with PTI supporters, according to Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper. He agreed with Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, when he described PTI followers as anti-state elements.

‘We always supported talks and even convinced our allies for it. But, how can we hold talks with terrorists? We can only hold talks with those who condemn terrorism and dissociate themselves from these political terrorists,’ he said.