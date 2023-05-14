Doctor states accused Sandeep in Dr. Vandana murder case doesn’t have mental health problems.

On Sunday, a doctor from the Mental Health Centre in Peroorkada confirmed that Sandeep, the accused in Dr Vandana’s murder case, was not suffering from any mental health issues. Sandeep claimed that the presence of doctors and police at the hospital provoked his violent outburst and that he feared they would harm him. He confessed that his primary target was the male doctor on duty at the time. Currently, Sandeep is housed in a high-security cell at the Poojappura Central Jail in Thiruvnanthapuram, which is under 24×7 CCTV surveillance and constantly monitored by prison wardens. The police planned to shift him to a mental health center with the court’s permission if the health specialist confirmed his mental illness.

Dr Vandana Das from Kottayam was fatally stabbed by Sandeep during a medical examination at the Kottarakara taluk hospital on May 10. The incident triggered protests across the state, with healthcare professionals, medical interns, paramedics, students, and house surgeons demanding immediate government action.