Praveen Sood, Karnataka’s DGP, named as new CBI director

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has announced Praveen Sood as the next director for a fixed term of two years, succeeding Subodh Kumar Jaiswal whose tenure ends on May 25. A high-level committee, including the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India, and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, shortlisted three senior IPS officers for the position. Sood is a 1986-batch IPS officer from the Karnataka cadre and has been serving as the state’s DGP since 2018. He was scheduled to retire in May 2024. The Department of Personnel and Training conveyed, “Approval of the competent authority is hereby conveyed to the appointment of Praveen Sood…as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office.” The tenure of the CBI director is extendable up to five years.