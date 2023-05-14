Praveen Sood, top cop in Karnataka, named new CBI Director for two-year term

Praveen Sood, the director general of police for Karnataka, has been named the CBI’s new director for the ensuing two years. A high-level committee made up of the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha decided on the name of the top cop.

Praveen Sood, an IPS officer from the Karnataka cadre who graduated in 1986, will succeed Subodh Kumar Jaiswal as director after his term is up.

A committee made up of the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha chooses the CBI Director for a definite term of two years. Up to five years can be added to the tenure.

After three top IPS officers were narrowed down for the position of CBI Director, Sood was appointed.