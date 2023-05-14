The domestic box office for ‘The Kerala Story’ surpassed Rs 100 crore

“The Kerala Story” has earned Rs 112.99 crore in nine days since its debut in India, according to the film’s producers on Sunday. Sunshine Pictures stated in a press release that the film made Rs 19.5 crore on Saturday, increasing its total domestic profits to Rs 112.99 crore.

“The Kerala Story,” a film on conversion that has polarized the country’s political discourse, resulting to bans in certain states and tax-free status in others, was released on May 5. The Hindi film, directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma, was released on May 12 in 37 countries. “The Kerala Story,” directed by Vipul Shah, exposes how women from Kerala were compelled to convert and recruited by the terror organisation Islamic State (IS).

The film has been banned in West Bengal, and multiplexes in Tamil Nadu have ceased screening it due to the state of law and order, yet BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have granted it tax-free status. The Supreme Court on Friday requested responses from the governments of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu in response to a petition filed by the makers of “The Kerala Story” alleging that the film is not being exhibited in theatres in these two states.