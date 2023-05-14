The scorching May heat to take over most of India on May 15 and 16

It is expected that scorching heat waves will take over most of India on May 15th and 16th, affecting tens of millions of people across a vast landmass in central and northern India. As a result, the demand for power is likely to increase as people turn to cooling devices such as air conditioners to combat the rising temperatures.

On the other hand, northeast India is expected to see moderate to fairly widespread rainfall from May 13th to May 16th, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on May 14th and 15th, over Assam and Meghalaya from May 14th to 17th, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from May 14th to 16th.

In the next five days, the India Meteorological Department predicts hot and uncomfortable weather with high humidity and temperatures over the eastern state of Odisha, and in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on May 13th and 14th. Most parts of the country are expected to remain dry except for some areas in West Bengal, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and northeastern states, according to the weather department.

In the week ending May 10th, showers were above normal across most of India, and the weather department reported that heat wave conditions are likely to occur in parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, and West Bengal after May 12th, in Rajasthan on May 12th and 13th, and in parts of Andhra Pradesh for four days through May 16th.

The highest maximum temperature recorded in India this week was 44.8C (112.6F) at Jalgaon in Maharashtra. The Indian Meteorological Department reported that India had its hottest February this year since record-keeping began in 1901, but temperatures were kept in check in March due to above-normal rainfall caused by seven reported western disturbances, including five strong ones.