Yogi Adityanath praises public for establishing ‘triple-engine’ administration in Uttar Pradesh

India: On Saturday, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath praised the public and congratulated BJP workers for the party’s overwhelming victory in the urban local body elections and for establishing a ‘triple-engine government’ in the state.

‘Hearty congratulations to all the dedicated and hardworking BJP workers and the people of Uttar Pradesh, who love good governance, on the massive victory of the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh municipal elections,’ Adityanath wrote in a Hindi tweet.

‘This massive victory reflects the successful guidance of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and immense public faith in the pro-people, developmental and all-inclusive policies of the double-engine government,’ he added.

The state’s triple-engine government was formed, the chief minister added, and he complimented the populace on that.

Adityanath had organised numerous election gatherings across the state as part of his campaign for the elections for urban local bodies. He has consistently asked people to support the third wheel of Uttar Pradesh’s double-engine administration during the election campaign.

With a resounding victory in the mayoral elections, the BJP was poised to win big in the ULB elections.