American citizen sentenced to life in prison by a Chinese court on spying charges

A Chinese court has sentenced an American citizen, 78-year-old John Shing-Wan Leung, to life imprisonment on charges of espionage. The Intermediate People’s Court in Suzhou issued the verdict on Monday and also ordered the confiscation of Leung’s personal property valued at $71,797 (500,000 yuan).

Leung, who is a permanent resident of Hong Kong, was arrested by Chinese authorities on April 15, 2021, in Suzhou, Jiangsu province. The specific details of the charges against him have not been publicly disclosed.

However, a 2004 article in the People’s Daily mentioned a person with the same name and birth date who was a US-based businessman with close connections to officials from local governments in both countries. The article stated that Leung founded a friendship association between Oklahoma City in the United States and Guangzhou in China in 1985, actively promoting trade and cultural exchanges between the two cities. Pictures accompanying the article showed Leung posing with senior officials and attending events.

The court’s decision follows recent amendments to China’s Counter-Espionage Law during the 14th National People’s Congress Standing Committee meeting. The revised law provides a more precise definition of espionage activities, explicitly including collaboration with spy organizations and conducting cyber-attacks against state organs or critical information infrastructure as espionage. Sentences for espionage offenses that threaten national security range from 10 years to life imprisonment under the amended law.

The sentencing comes at a time of strained relations between the United States and China. The US Embassy in Beijing has acknowledged the situation without providing further comment, emphasizing the priority of ensuring the safety and security of US citizens abroad. The spy balloon incident earlier this year further strained bilateral ties, and this recent sentencing could hinder efforts to improve relations as high-level engagements resume. Beijing has increasingly targeted foreign nationals it accuses of espionage, with previous cases involving Japanese and Canadian individuals detained on similar charges.