Approximately 750,000 migrant workers estimated in Kerala, unofficial figures indicate.

The influx of migrant labourers in Kerala has witnessed a significant surge over the past few decades. Official records from the Labour Department indicate a registered count of 5.2 lakh migrant workers in the state. However, unofficial estimates suggest a figure as high as 7.5 lakh, leaving authorities perplexed in their attempts to trace unregistered workers.

To gauge the number of migrant workers, the Awaz Health Insurance scheme’s registrations are taken into consideration. This welfare program provides medical treatment assistance of Rs 25,000 and a Rs 2 lakh insurance coverage for accidental death. Nevertheless, registrations under this scheme have been temporarily put on hold.

In an effort to streamline the registration process, the Labour Department is soon set to launch a mobile app called “Athidhi,” allowing workers to personally register themselves. The app aims to simplify the current cumbersome registration procedure, which involves department officials physically visiting railway stations, workplaces, and labor camps for registration. By registering under this scheme, workers will automatically become members of the AWAZ project.

Determining the actual number of migrant workers remains a challenge, as it heavily relies on the voluntary disclosure of information by agents and labor contractors who bring workers to the state. However, a significant portion of workers in Kerala operates independently, without the assistance of agents or contractors, and consequently remains unaccounted for in any estimates.

Despite a circular issued by the Director General of Police mandating that labor contractors inform the nearest police station about migrant workers’ details, compliance with this directive is lacking in many areas.