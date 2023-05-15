Arundhati Roy warns of potential devastation in Kerala if BJP is given an opportunity.

Acclaimed writer Arundhati Roy expressed her elation and relief at the Karnataka Assembly Election results, stating that she couldn’t sleep that night. Speaking at the ‘yuvadhara’ youth literature festival in Fort Kochi, Roy shared her sentiments, saying, “I was so happy because I felt like Kerala cannot be the only place standing.” With the Congress reclaiming power from the BJP in Karnataka, which was the only southern state with a BJP government, Roy emphasized the importance of keeping the BJP at bay in Kerala. In her words, she warned, “Kerala will burn down if you give them a chance.”

Roy also expressed disappointment with church leaders for meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Kerala. She criticized their actions, saying, “I was very upset to see people showering flowers. Worst of all, sections of the Christian church were going and meeting him.” Roy questioned their awareness of the situations in Manipur, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, where Christians have faced attacks. She highlighted that there have been around 300 attacks on Christian churches in the past two years and questioned how one can engage in a conversation with such individuals.

Reflecting on the Kerala Assembly Elections in 2021, Roy shared a favorite text message she received from her sister-in-law. The message humorously stated that the BJP is equivalent to an “aana motta” (elephant egg), indicating that the saffron party failed to secure a single seat. In the previous assembly elections, the BJP had won its first-ever seat at Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram. Roy concluded by saying, “We need elephants and elephant eggs, but we don’t need the BJP.”