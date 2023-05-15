Bollywood star Alia Bhatt leaves for Seoul to attend the Gucci’s Cruise 2024 show

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who was recently appointed as the first Indian global ambassador for luxury brand Gucci, is now preparing to attend the label’s Cruise 2024 show in Seoul. This appearance will mark her debut as Gucci’s ambassador, and it is scheduled to take place tonight. Alia’s career has been flourishing this year, as she made her first-ever appearance at the Met Gala to pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, and her films have been major successes at the box office.

Sources close to the actress have expressed her excitement about being a part of the Gucci Cruise show, which is set to occur on May 16. The grand event will be held at Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul. Alia will be joined by other global ambassadors of Gucci, including Dakota Johnson, Hanni from the Kpop group New Jeans, and Harry Styles.

When Alia was announced as the brand’s global ambassador, she shared a photo from her Gucci photoshoot and expressed her honor in representing the esteemed fashion house in India and on a global scale. Alia mentioned that Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued her, and she is eagerly looking forward to the exciting fashion milestones they will create together.

In addition to her association with Gucci, Alia has more exciting news to share. She is set to make her Hollywood debut in the film Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. In Bollywood, she has projects like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. She is also working on Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar, in which she stars alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.