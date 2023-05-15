Canadian minister flags there could be a presence of more ‘Chinese outposts’ in the country

A Canadian minister has raised concerns about the potential existence of more “Chinese outposts” in the country, following an investigation into community centers in Montreal that were suspected of intimidating Canadians of Chinese origin. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino stated in an interview with a Canadian TV station that there could be additional facilities of this nature operating in Canada.

Chinese police outposts, which are often accused of instilling fear among Chinese citizens living overseas and suppressing criticism of the ruling Communist Party, have drawn the attention of authorities in countries like the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, and the US. Investigations into these allegations have been initiated by these countries, and Canada now adds to the list with its concerns regarding the presence of these police outposts.

Minister Mendicino expressed confidence that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has taken concrete steps to disrupt any foreign interference related to the so-called police stations. He assured that decisive action will continue to be taken by the RCMP if new police stations emerge.

These Chinese outposts, allegedly operated under the direction of China outside its mainland, are claimed by those running them to address the issues faced by the Chinese community. However, their true purposes remain unclear.

Reports suggest that these facilities are used to intimidate Chinese activists abroad who criticize the Chinese Communist Party led by President Xi Jinping.

It’s worth noting that the establishment of Chinese outposts is a complex geopolitical issue, often giving rise to territorial disputes, criticism, and concerns from other countries in the regions where they are located.

In Canada, the police initiated an investigation into the centers in Montreal in March. Despite Minister Mendicino’s statement that all these “secret” stations in Canada have been shut down, recent reports indicate that these centers are still operational. China has denied all claims related to these police outposts.

In a separate incident, China expelled a Canadian diplomat in response to allegations of Chinese diplomats targeting a Canadian Member of Parliament due to his anti-Beijing stance. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly had considered expelling Chinese diplomats in response to reports of a Chinese diplomat attempting to intimidate the relatives of a Canadian lawmaker residing in Hong Kong. China criticized Canada for contemplating the expulsion of Chinese diplomats.