Cannes film festival to open with Johnny Depp-starrer historical French drama Jeanne du Barry

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is set to commence tomorrow in the picturesque town of French Riviera. Known for showcasing the best of global cinema, the prestigious festival attracts renowned personalities from the film industry for its 12-day duration.

This year, the festival will open with the historical French drama “Jeanne du Barry,” starring Johnny Depp. The film marks Depp’s comeback to acting following a highly publicized defamation case involving his ex-wife, Amber Heard. There had been speculation about whether Depp would attend the film’s screening.

However, according to THR, a source has revealed that Depp will participate in the festival’s official press conference. A veteran speciality distributor commented on Depp’s movie, saying, “I haven’t seen the movie, but it feels like it was a good way for [Depp] to get back into everything.”

In his French debut, Depp portrays Louis XV, the 18th-century French king who reigned from 1715 until his death in 1774.

Depp’s last appearance at the Cannes festival was in 2011 for the premiere of “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.”

About the film itself, “Jeanne du Barry” is directed by Maïwenn Le Besco, who also stars in the lead role as Louis XV’s favorite courtesan. The movie also features Louis Garrel, Pierre Richard, and Noémie Lvovsky.

The official synopsis describes the film as follows: “Jeanne Vaubernier, a young working-class woman hungry for culture and pleasure, uses her intelligence and allure to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one. She becomes the favorite of King Louis XV, who, unaware of her status as a courtesan, regains through her his appetite for life. They fall madly in love. Against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court.”

As for Johnny Depp’s current endeavors, he has chosen to maintain a low-profile following the tumultuous trial with Amber Heard, who accused him of mental and physical abuse. The actor faced professional setbacks due to the revelations and was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in the role of Grindelwald in Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts franchise.

However, there have been recent rumors about Depp potentially reprising his iconic role as Jack Sparrow in the lucrative “Pirates of the Caribbean” film franchise. Reports suggest that he has been offered a multimillion-dollar deal, but no official confirmation has been made.

Depp’s most recent film appearance was in the 2020 movie “Minamata,” where he portrayed war photographer W. Eugene Smith.