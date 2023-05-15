CBI FIR: Rs 250 million bribe demanded from Shah Rukh to free his son Aryan Khan from drug case

According to the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Sameer Wankhede, the former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his family were threatened with framing Aryan Khan in a narcotics case unless they paid a bribe of Rs 250 million (Rs 25 crore).

Wankhede, who gained attention for arresting eight individuals, including Aryan Khan, in an alleged drug bust on a cruise ship in Mumbai in October 2021, is now facing accusations of corruption and criminal misconduct.

An ANI tweet stated that an “independent witness” named KP Gosavi has been accused of conspiring to extort Rs 250 million from Aryan’s family. The tweet mentioned, “In an FIR against former NCB head Sameer Wankhede and others in cruise case, CBI reveals that ‘independent witness’ KP Gosavi planned to extort Rs 25 crores from Aryan Khan’s family in the alleged Aryan Khan drugs case.”

The CBI’s FIR against Wankhede, registered on March 11, stated, “The independent witness KP Gosavi was allowed to be present in the company of accused persons and even allowed to come to the NCB office after the raid which is against the norms for an independent witness. In this manner, K.P.Gosavi took the freedom and clicked selfies and recorded the voice note of an accused person.” The report further mentioned that Gosavi, along with his aide Sanvile D’Souza and others, conspired to extort an amount of Rs 250 million from the actor’s family.

The FIR also revealed that the extortion amount was eventually settled at Rs 180 million, with a token bribe of Rs 5 million being taken by Gosavi and D’Souza. However, a portion of the bribe money was later returned.

Wankhede, in his role as the immediate supervisory officer, directed Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail to act as independent witnesses in the proceedings against Aryan. The CBI alleged that Wankhede allowed Gosavi to handle the accused, creating the impression that Aryan was under Gosavi’s custody.