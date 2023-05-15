DK awaits call for K’taka CM race as Siddaramaiah heads to Delhi

Amid reports of Siddaramaiah flying to New Delhi to discuss the appointment of a new Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, the President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), clarified that he has not yet received any communication from the party’s central leadership regarding the matter. Both leaders are considered top contenders for the coveted position.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar mentioned that he has not made plans to visit Delhi yet, as he has personal commitments due to his birthday celebrations. He explained, “I have small rituals in my house today, and there is some Puja and temple visits that I need to attend.” However, he noted that he had prepared a resolution, which will be submitted to the party’s high command.

In response to a query about his chances of becoming the Chief Minister, Shivakumar expressed uncertainty, stating, “I don’t know. I have fulfilled the responsibilities entrusted to me. We have sent a one-line resolution to Delhi.”

Furthermore, Shivakumar affirmed that the formation of the government would occur at an auspicious time, implying that the decision would be made with careful consideration.