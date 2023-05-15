High Drama in Karnataka as AICC Set to Reveal New CM Tonight

Karnataka Embroiled in Political Drama as AICC Prepares to Announce New CM Tonight

The competition for the Chief Minister’s post in Karnataka has intensified, with senior leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar vying for the position following the election results. Reports suggest that the Congress high command is poised to reveal the new Chief Minister of Karnataka on Monday night.

In this regard, the AICC leadership has summoned Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to Delhi for discussions concerning the CM’s post. Key figures such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge are expected to attend the meeting.

To determine the next Congress Legislature Party leader and the future CM of Karnataka, the newly elected Congress MLAs convened a meeting. However, they have empowered Kharge to make the decision, given that Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are among the top contenders. Observers appointed by Kharge will gauge the MLAs’ opinions and present their findings on Monday, which will inform the final decision.

Amidst the ongoing negotiations, Shivakumar, who is celebrating his birthday on Monday, paid a visit to his party MLAs at a private hotel in Bengaluru. He greeted his supporters gathered at his residence to extend their wishes. When asked by news agency ANI, Shivakumar mentioned that he has yet to make a decision regarding his attendance at the AICC meeting.

During a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held at a private hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday evening, a unanimous resolution was passed, granting All India Congress Committee (AICC) President M Mallikarjun Kharge the authority to select the leader who will become the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The CLP meeting was attended by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and three central observers. Prior to the meeting, Venugopal and the central observers held discussions with Siddaramaiah, the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, and D K Shivakumar, the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, who are the two prominent contenders for the chief minister’s position.

“The Congress Legislature Party unanimously resolves that the AICC President is hereby authorised to appoint the new Leader of the Congress Legislature Party,” stated a concise resolution passed during the CLP meeting, with Siddaramaiah proposing the resolution.