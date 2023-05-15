Kenya doomsday cult killings: Children were targeted first and starved to death, followed by adults

Startling revelations about the doomsday cult in Kenya, responsible for the murders of hundreds, continue to emerge. Fresh accounts indicate that the cult specifically targeted children, subjecting them to starvation until they died, followed by adults.

Titus Katana, a former deputy preacher of the cult, disclosed that there was a systematic plan for mass suicide through starvation. Children were the initial victims, instructed to fast in the sun to expedite their deaths. Women and men were then expected to follow suit, as stated by Katana in an interview with the New York Times.

Katana initially joined the Good News church, led by Pastor Paul Mackenzie, in 2015 and quickly rose to the position of deputy pastor. Initially, he admired Mackenzie’s preaching, but he noticed a change when Mackenzie claimed to have made contact with “God.”

“He told me he had received a revelation from God. Everything bad started with this,” Katana revealed.

As part of his cooperation with the authorities in the investigation, Katana also exposed the brutal treatment of children within the cult. They were confined to huts without food or water for five days, and even those still alive were wrapped in blankets and buried.

Upon leaving the cult, Katana reported the deaths of children in the forest to the police, but no action was taken until it was too late, he claimed.

The death toll in the case has now reached 201, with the discovery of 22 additional bodies last Saturday. Official autopsies have revealed signs of starvation, suffocation, and beatings.

According to the Coast Regional Commissioner, over 600 people have been reported missing, including individuals from villages surrounding the forest.

The shocking religious starvation cult in Kenya gained significant attention when authorities raided the premises of Pastor Paul Makenzie Nthenge, leader of the Good News International Church. Followers were instructed to starve themselves to “meet Jesus.” The police were alerted by a secret tip about the followers’ self-inflicted starvation, leading to the discovery of 15 severely malnourished individuals on the brink of death. Seven died before reaching the hospital. The investigation expanded to the nearby cemetery and forest.

The case has garnered international prominence, and another pastor named Ezekiel Odero has been identified as the second individual involved, facing charges of murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalization, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud, and money laundering.