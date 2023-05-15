Kin of fallen police officers to receive Rs 15 lakh accident insurance payout

The Kerala Government has introduced a new insurance scheme to provide a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of police personnel who lose their lives in accidents while on duty. This initiative is part of the Group Personal Accident Insurance Scheme (GPAIS) for government employees. Earlier this year, the insurance coverage for accidental death was increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. The employees contribute to the premium from their salaries upon joining the job.

Under the scheme, a minimum of Rs 15 lakh will be granted to the family, taking into account factors such as age and financial circumstances, as recommended by the District Police Chief. For non-accidental deaths, the coverage amount will be Rs 5 lakh. It’s important to note that the insurance coverage does not apply to deaths resulting from suicide, substance abuse, or actions that violate the law.

Additionally, there is an ex-gratia scheme in place, providing financial assistance to the families of police personnel who die in accidents while on duty. In cases where the personnel have membership in the Police Housing Society, the families will receive Rs 20 lakh in the event of accidental deaths. Various police associations also offer financial support to the families in such unfortunate circumstances.

In a similar vein, the Tamil Nadu Government had previously granted a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Assistant Sub-Inspector Wilson, who was tragically shot dead while on duty at the Kaliyikkavila check post in 2019.