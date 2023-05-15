Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trounces the competition for the second straight weekend

According to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 dominated the North American box office for the second consecutive weekend, earning $60.5 million and surpassing half a billion dollars globally.

The film, which features a group of eccentric intergalactic mercenaries led by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel, follows their mission to rescue Rocket Raccoon from a scientist determined to extract his brain.

In its sixth week, Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, based on the video game franchise, held onto the second spot with $13 million, bringing its worldwide earnings to over $1.2 billion.

Book Club: The Next Chapter, a sequel to a popular romantic comedy geared towards older audiences, made a “slow start” in its debut weekend, coming in third with $6.5 million. The film features a star-studded cast including Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen, all in their 70s or 80s, as four friends on a trip to Italy.

Warner Bros.’ horror film Evil Dead Rise dropped to fourth place, earning $3.7 million. The movie revolves around two sisters, played by Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland, who battle a crew of demonic Deadites.

In fifth place, Lionsgate’s comedy-drama “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” grossed $2.5 million. The film follows sixth-grader Margaret Simon, portrayed by Abby Ryder Fortson, as she navigates the challenges of adolescence.

The rest of the top 10 included:

Hypnotic ($2.4 million)

John Wick: Chapter 4 ($1.9 million)

Love Again ($1.6 million)

Air ($750,000)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ($740,000)