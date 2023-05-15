Novak Djokovic says his rivalries with Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray helped him become stronger

Novak Djokovic acknowledged that his rivalries with Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, and Andy Murray have played a crucial role in making him stronger when facing adversity, following his hard-fought victory to reach the last 16 of the Italian Open. Despite initially being in a favorable position, the 35-year-old Serbian player found himself pushed into a deciding set by Grigor Dimitrov. However, Djokovic managed to raise his game and secure a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 win after more than two hours on the court.

Reflecting on his career, Djokovic expressed gratitude for having won more matches than he lost in difficult situations. He acknowledged the lessons he learned during the years when he struggled to take that final step or win a Grand Slam. The rivalries, particularly with Federer, Nadal, and Murray, have contributed to his growth and resilience.

Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, and Murray were collectively known as the “Big Four” due to their unprecedented dominance in the tennis world, winning a combined total of 67 Grand Slam titles. Their matches have produced unforgettable moments over the past two decades.

The Serbian player emphasized the importance of staying the course, being patient, and maintaining belief in the process and journey. He highlighted the significance of understanding one’s winning formula mentally, physically, and emotionally, and then remaining committed to it.

Looking ahead, Djokovic has his sights set on a record 23rd major title at the upcoming French Open, which begins later this month. In his pursuit of this milestone, he will face British player Cameron Norrie in the Rome quarter-finals on Tuesday.