Philippines places five navigational buoys within its exclusive economic zone

In order to strengthen its territorial claims over the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea and counter China’s influence in the region, the Philippines has installed five navigational buoys within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), according to a Reuters report.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), responsible for enforcing laws within Philippine waters, confirmed that five buoys displaying the national flag were placed in strategic locations within a 200-mile zone, including the area encompassing Whitsun Reef. Tensions between the Philippines and China escalated in March 2021 when hundreds of Chinese vessels entered Whitsun Reef, which is part of the Spratly Islands.

The buoys were deployed between May 10 and May 12 by the Philippines, with Commodore Jay Tarriela, the coast guard spokesperson, stating that this action demonstrates the country’s unwavering commitment to safeguard its maritime borders, protect its resources, and contribute to the safety of maritime trade.

The Spratly Islands dispute involves territorial claims by multiple countries in the South China Sea, including the Philippines, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan. The dispute centers around the conflicting historical, geographical, and legal arguments put forth by these nations regarding ownership of the islands and surrounding waters. It is worth noting that the Philippines, under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, seeks to improve its relationship with the United States, which is a major rival of China.

Efforts to resolve the dispute have been made through diplomatic channels and international initiatives, but progress has been limited, and the situation remains unresolved. Reports indicate that construction and militarization activities have taken place on the islands, further exacerbating tensions in the region.

It is important to highlight that this recent installation of navigational buoys is not the first occurrence in the region. Last year in May, five buoys were placed on four of the Spratly Islands. As of now, there have been no official statements from Chinese or Philippine authorities regarding the latest development.