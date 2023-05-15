DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

May 15, 2023, 05:28 pm IST

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher in the second consecutive session on today.  BSE  Sensex settled at62,345.71, up 317.81 points or 0.51%. NSE Nifty was up 84 points or 0.46% at 18,398.80. About 1861 shares advanced, 1680 shares declined, and 167 shares remained unchanged.

Top gainers in the  market were DLF, Paytm, Bandhan Bank, GAIL (India), Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Bank of Baroda, and Dabur India. Top losers in the market were  Adani Transmission, Avenue Supermarts, Adani Green Energy, Bajaj Holdings, Adani Enterprises, Cipla, and Siemens.

