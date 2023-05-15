Teachers Combat Student Drug Abuse with ‘Nervazhi’ Info Sharing

Teachers Empowered to Combat Student Drug Abuse through ‘Nervazhi’ Project

A new initiative called ‘Nervazhi’ is enabling teachers to actively address drug abuse among students. Launched by the excise department, this project aims to engage teachers in anti-drug activities and provide support for students struggling with addiction.

As part of this initiative, the excise commissionerate has established a dedicated hotline at 96561 78000, where teachers can confidentially report information about students involved in drug use.

To streamline the information-gathering process, an official has been assigned specifically to collect details from teachers via phone calls or WhatsApp messages. This approach ensures a convenient and efficient channel for teachers to share vital information regarding student drug abuse.

By leveraging the power of educators and promoting their involvement, the ‘Nervazhi’ project strives to create a safer and healthier environment for students, fostering their journey towards recovery and well-being.