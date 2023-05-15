Various discussions to be held in second G20 Culture Working Group meeting

Discussions will center on cultural exchange programs, joint heritage conservation projects, and cross-cultural dialogues that can strengthen connections and build more resilient and interconnected communities, according to Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday. Delegates from G20 members, guest states, and many international organizations gathered in the Odisha capital on Sunday for the May 14-17 conference. Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik made a specific thematic sand art on the Puri beach as part of it, according to the Culture Ministry. Reddy, who holds the portfolios of Culture, Tourism, and DoNER, underlined the theme of India’s G20 presidency – ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – and LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment – at a media interaction here. According to Reddy, the theme emphasizes the concept of the world as one family and aims for environmental sustainability and responsible decisions, both at the individual and national levels.

The meeting’s four primary emphasis areas are cultural property protection and restitution, harnessing living heritage for a sustainable future, promotion of cultural and creative industries and the creative economy, and using digital technologies for cultural preservation and promotion. The exhibition will be opened on May 15 by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, as well as Union Ministers Reddy, Meghwal, and Nityanand Rai. From May 16 to 22, it will be open to the public.