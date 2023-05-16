Ace speedster Jofra Archer ruled out of the English summer with the recurrence of stress fracture in his right elbow

England cricket has suffered a major setback as Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming Ashes 2023 edition due to a recurring stress fracture in his right elbow. This comes as a blow to England’s preparations for the tournament, which is scheduled to take place in the English summer. Archer had recently withdrawn from IPL 2023 due to injury concerns.

Rob Key, the Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, expressed his well wishes to Archer for his recovery and expressed confidence in seeing him back in top form and winning games for England.

Unfortunately, Archer’s career has been plagued by various injuries. In 2021, he experienced a stress fracture in his right elbow, followed by a stress fracture in his back in 2022. With the recurrence of the elbow issue, the 28-year-old will be sidelined for the entire English summer, raising doubts about his participation in England’s title defense in the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Earlier this year, Archer made a comeback to international cricket after a two-year absence during England’s tour of South Africa. He also participated in England’s limited-overs tour of Bangladesh. However, his injury concerns resurfaced during his stint with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2023. He played only five matches, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 9.50, before deciding to return home to focus on his rehabilitation.