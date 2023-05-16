Actress Megan Fox reveals that she has body dysmorphia

Megan Fox, the actress, has revealed that she struggles with body dysmorphia and has never been satisfied with her appearance throughout her life. Despite her glamorous role as a cover model for the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, she admitted to never seeing herself the way others do. Megan expressed that she has always had body image issues and lacks self-acceptance, sharing that she has body dysmorphia and doesn’t perceive herself in the same way as others do.

Reflecting on her childhood and personal struggles, Megan disclosed that she had an obsession with conforming to certain beauty standards from a young age. She questioned why she had such awareness of her body at such a tender age. While she recognized that she has a public image and has garnered admirers, Megan acknowledged that her journey towards self-love is an ongoing process.

In addition to discussing her body issues, Megan also shed light on other aspects of her personality. She described herself as having immense patience and rarely losing her temper. She emphasized that it takes a lot to push her over the edge, but when someone does, she likened herself to being on “demon time,” and the consequences can be frightening.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for this year features four models, including Megan Fox, Kim Petras, Martha Stewart, and Brooks Nader. The issue is set to be released on May 18th. Despite her personal struggles, Megan continues to make an impact in the world of fashion and entertainment, captivating audiences with her presence and sharing her ongoing journey towards self-acceptance and love.