Autopsy: Dr. Vandana’s death caused by severe lung wound

Dr. Vandana Das’ shocking demise at Kottarakkara taluk hospital is attributed to a deep lung wound, according to the recently released autopsy report.

The report, conducted by Forensic Surgeon Dr. K Valsala, unveils 17 injuries on Dr. Vandana’s body, with four of them being deep wounds primarily located on her back.

Submitted on Monday, the report was received by the Crime Branch, who later consulted with Dr. Valsala for additional information.

In a related development, the Crime Branch has filed a plea with the First Class Magistrate Court – 1 to secure custody of G Sandeep, the sole suspect in the case. The court has instructed the authorities at Central Prison, Thiruvananthapuram, where Sandeep is presently detained, to produce him for the hearing scheduled at 11 am on Tuesday.

The police are seeking a four-day custody of the accused to conduct further interrogations and gather additional evidence. Medical examinations of Sandeep, carried out by attending physicians while in remand, confirmed his good health. The court is expected to appoint an expert panel of doctors to assess Sandeep’s physical and mental condition.

In addition, the court has received Sandeep’s mobile phone, which will undergo scientific examination as ordered. The investigation is being led by Deputy Superintendent of Police M M Jose and his team from the District Rural Crime Branch.