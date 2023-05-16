Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price appreciated marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 45,400, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Price of gold remained unchanged in the last two days.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 60,951 per 10 gram, down Rs 76 or 0.12%. Silver futures retreated Rs 152 or 0.21% to trade at Rs 73,250 per kg.

On the Comex, gold was trading at $2,020.90 per troy ounce, down by $1.80 or 0.09%. Silver futures were trading at $24.205, declining by $0.086 or 0.350%. Price of spot gold was down 0.3% at $2,014.62 per ounce . U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $2,018.90. Price of spot silver fell 0.3% to $24.05 per ounce, platinum edged 0.1% lower to $1,063.68 and palladium shed 0.3% to $1,528.20.