Cong leader Shivakumar will visit Delhi to discuss Karnataka government formation

In the midst of heavy campaigning for the position of chief minister, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar will visit Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the subject of government formation in the state with the party’s central leadership. The Congress national leadership summoned him and Siddaramaiah, both frontrunners for the post of chief minister, to Delhi for talks. However, Shivakumar postponed his journey to the national capital on Monday evening, citing health concerns, fueling speculation that all is not well in the party. Since Monday, Siddaramaiah has been in Delhi.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President will fly to Delhi from Kempegowda International Airport here at 9:50 a.m., according to a statement from his office.The three central observers of the Congress, who spoke with freshly elected party MLAs on their choice for chief minister, informed party head Mallikarjun Kharge on their findings on Monday and filed their report.The Congress Legislature Party, which met on Sunday at a hotel in Bengaluru, voted a unanimous resolution authorizing Kharge to choose Karnataka’s next chief minister.