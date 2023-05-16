ED Raids Chennai Offices of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ Makers

Enforcement Directorate Raids Offices of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ Makers in Chennai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have carried out raids at multiple offices of Lyca Productions in Chennai, according to police sources. Lyca Productions, renowned for financing blockbuster Tamil projects involving top stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Ajith, found itself under scrutiny.

The production house, initiated by Subaskaran Allirajah in 2014 and currently led by GKM Tamil Kumaran, bankrolled the highly anticipated films ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ and its sequel ‘PS-2’. Directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam, the movies feature an ensemble cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram, Trisha, among others.

Sources reveal that the raids took place at the Lyca Productions headquarters on Vijaya Raghava Road, along with other locations. It is speculated that the ED conducted the raids as part of a money-laundering investigation into fund irregularities associated with the production house. However, Lyca Productions is yet to issue an official response regarding the raids.