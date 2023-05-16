Gulveer Singh book tickets to Asian Athletics Championships

Gulveer Singh of Uttar Pradesh qualified for the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships by winning the men’s 10,000m gold on the first day of the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships here. The Asian Athletics Championships will be held in Bangkok from July 12 to 16. Gulveer won in 29:05.90 seconds, faster than the Asian Championships qualifying mark of 29:30. The top 11 athletes in the 25-lap event finished faster than the Asian qualifying time. Murli Kumar Gavit, an international runner from Gujarat, finished 11th out of 35 competitors in 29:27.76. Ten of the 45 athletes who started the race did not complete it.

Maymon Poulose of Kerala was the quickest runner in the morning 100m heats, clocking a time of 10.54 seconds. In the semifinals, he improved his time to 10.46 seconds to qualify for the final. Amiya Kumar Mallick of Odisha, the national record holder, clocked 10.41 seconds in the semifinals to stay on track.