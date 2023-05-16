Jack Teixeira who leaked Pentagon documents was preparing for race war against Blacks and Jews

According to a report by the Washington Post, Jack Teixeira, the Air National Guardsman who was recently arrested for allegedly leaking top-secret Pentagon military documents, had extremist beliefs and envisioned a violent race war in the United States targeting Blacks and Jews. The report reveals that Teixeira considered groups such as Blacks, political liberals, Jews, gay and transgender individuals as adversaries who posed a threat to his politically conservative and Orthodox Christian beliefs.

The Washington Post examined previously unpublished videos and chat logs, interviewed Teixeira’s friends, and uncovered his racist views. One close friend, who requested anonymity, revealed that Teixeira frequently used the term “race war” and proudly identified himself as racist. Teixeira’s bedroom contained a small arsenal of guns, and he had a history of making violent and racist threats, as stated in court documents.

Teixeira expressed concerns about the Black Lives Matter protests that occurred in 2020 and believed that White people could be targeted. His friend mentioned that Teixeira often spoke about the need for preparation in the face of a revolution.

Despite declassifying the documents on a Discord server, Teixeira’s friends stated that he did not consider himself a whistleblower. Rather, he held deep suspicions about the government and aimed to alert his online peers about potential government actions and what he perceived as government lies.

The Washington Post’s investigation into Teixeira’s online presence revealed his involvement in conspiratorial and racist thinking, particularly concerning Jewish people and Muslims. He frequently expressed beliefs in government conspiracy theories and cited events such as Waco and Ruby Ridge as examples of the government killing its own people.

Teixeira, who faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, joined the Air National Guard in September 2019 and obtained “Top Secret” security clearance in 2021, granting him access to the leaked classified documents, as outlined in a criminal complaint.