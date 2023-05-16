Karnataka government formation: Rahul Gandhi talks with Cong leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, met with Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday to discuss the formation of a government in Karnataka as the contest for the position of chief minister continues. Gandhi drove to Kharge’s house and spent about an hour and a half in private conversation with the Congress leader. At the meeting were AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, who oversees the party’s operations in Karnataka.

Prior to Sunday’s Congress Legislature Party meeting in Bengaluru, Kharge spoke with the three observers he appointed and party leaders from Karnataka. All freshly elected MLAs had been asked for their opinions, and the observers also conducted a “secret ballot” to determine who should serve as chief minister. After interacting with the party’s MLAs in Karnataka, the observers discussed the findings of their report before giving it to Kharge on Monday night.

Both Siddaramaiah and state Congress president D K Shivakumar are actively campaigning for the position of chief minister. Shivakumar arrived in the national capital on Tuesday afternoon while former chief minister Siddaramaiah is already there. He avoided speaking to the media after landing at the Delhi airport and walked away while keeping his hands folded in response to a barrage of inquiries from reporters.