Keep politics out, Mamata Banerjee urges, as BJP demands NIA investigation into Egra fire

On Tuesday, the West Bengal chapter of the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded that the NIA conduct an investigation into the explosion that claimed nine lives at an illegal fireworks business in East Midnapore’s Egra. Sukanta Majumder, the state president of the BJP, requested a National Investigation Agency investigation in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sukanta Majumder requested an NIA investigation from Amit Shah in the letter, citing the ‘sensitivity and complexity’ of the situation.

‘I earnestly request your kind intervention to direct the NIA to undertake a comprehensive investigation into the Egra bomb blast. The NIA, with its expertise in handling cases related to terrorism, organized crime, and illegal activities, would be best equipped to unearth any potential connections, identify the culprits, and ensure justice for the victims and their families,’ wrote Sukanta Majumder.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responded to the NIA’s demand by saying that while she had no issues with NIA, politicians shouldn’t engage in political games.

‘Ones who shout NIA, I don’t have any issues. If justice is received through NIA, why will I mind. We have started our investigation. Keep politics out of it, and let police do their job. I don’t have any objection to any Central probe’ said Mamata Banerjee.

Early in the day, there was a detonation at the illicit firework factory in Egra. Following the explosion, grey smoke plumes could be seen rising from the area. Police sources claim that the facility was busted last month and its owner was subject to punishment.