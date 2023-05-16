Kochi Court Holds Pakistani in Custody for 14 Days After 2,500kg Drug Seizure

In a significant development, the suspected Pakistan national, who was apprehended with a staggering Rs 25,000 crore drug haul, has been remanded. Presenting him before a Magistrate Court in Kochi on Monday, authorities are now delving into the details of this high-profile case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Indian Navy jointly conducted the operation, resulting in the seizure of an astounding 2,525 kg of methamphetamine, commonly known as crystal meth. This highly potent drug is infamous for its detrimental effects on individuals and communities.

NCB sources have revealed that the drug trail leads back to a Pakistan-based mafia allegedly led by Haji Salim. This revelation further amplifies the seriousness of the situation, and authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their investigation.

Adding a twist to the case, the accused individual, identified as Zubair, who is currently in custody, has made a claim that challenges his nationality. Zubair insists that he is of Iranian origin and not a Pakistani as initially presumed. This assertion has raised questions and prompted authorities to dig deeper into his background to verify his claims.

Moreover, Zubair has informed the authorities that the seized consignment is not the entirety of the drug cargo. He alleges that there were additional quantities of drugs, amounting to over 3,000 kg, which were jettisoned into the sea during the Indian Navy’s pursuit of the elusive ‘mother vessel.’ However, the whereabouts of this vessel remain unknown, complicating the ongoing investigation.

As the case unfolds, investigators are diligently working to piece together the puzzle surrounding this massive drug seizure. The involvement of multiple agencies and the international implications make it an exceptionally challenging and crucial operation.