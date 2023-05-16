KTM launches 2023 KTM 390 Adventure in India: Price, features

Mumbai: KTM India has launched the 2023 390 Adventure in the markets. The new bike is launched at a price of Rs. 3.60 Lacs (Ex-Showroom, Delhi). Bookings for the bike are open and the deliveries will begin soon.

The bike is powered by a 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It gets ride-by-wire throttle along with an assist & slipper clutch.

The KTM 390 Adventure comes with features such as Motorcycle Traction Control with 3D IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), Quickshifter+, Lean angle sensitive Cornering ABS, Riding modes (street & offroad), Offroad ABS, Ride-by-wire, and LED Headlamps. They are feathered by the 46 mm throttle body and the slipper clutch while being administered through the 5” color TFT display and intuitive handlebar switchgear.