KTM launches 2023 KTM 390 Adventure in India: Price, features

Mumbai: KTM India has launched the 2023 390 Adventure in the markets. The new bike is launched at a price of Rs. 3.60 Lacs (Ex-Showroom, Delhi). Bookings for the bike are open and the deliveries will begin soon.
The bike is powered by a 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It gets ride-by-wire throttle along with an assist & slipper clutch.
Also Read: Oppo launches new 5G smartphone in India: Price, specifications
The KTM 390 Adventure comes with features such as Motorcycle Traction Control with 3D IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), Quickshifter+, Lean angle sensitive Cornering ABS, Riding modes (street & offroad), Offroad ABS, Ride-by-wire, and LED Headlamps. They are feathered by the 46 mm throttle body and the slipper clutch while being administered through the 5” color TFT display and intuitive handlebar switchgear.
Post Your Comments