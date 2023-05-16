Lover murders makeup artist in lodge, turns self in at Kanhangad police station

Tragic incident unfolds in Kanhangad as a makeup artiste is allegedly murdered by her lover at a lodge. According to the authorities, the victim has been identified as P B Devika, a resident of Mukkunoth in Udma grama panchayat. The accused, Satheesh, reportedly locked the room from outside after committing the crime and made his way to the nearby police station, where he turned himself in. Kanhangad DySP P Balakrishnan Nair stated, “When we reached the room, we found Devika dead with her throat slit.” Shedding light on the motive, Nair added, “He told us that Devika was pressing him to get divorced and live with her and that was why he killed her. We will be investigating that claim.” Both individuals involved are married and have children. Satheesh had been residing in the lodge for the past two months. On the day of the incident, Devika had traveled to Kanhangad to attend a district convention organized by the Kerala State Barber-Beautician Workers Union, an affiliate of the CITU. Tragically, her visit ended in her untimely death at the hands of her lover.