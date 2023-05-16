Mamata Banerjee to participate in Niti Aayog meeting on May 27

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday that she will attend the Niti Aayog conference in New Delhi on May 27 and will emphasize the state’s problems. Banerjee also said that the former Planning Commission provided a forum for states to speak up and settle concerns, but that the Centre now decides the agenda for Niti Aayog sessions.

I will attend (the meeting). There is no other platform to highlight state issues, even if I am only allowed to speak at the end, she explained. They might let me speak after sunset and after everyone else. Still, I’m going. I have been escalating several West Bengal-related issues, which I will highlight, the CM remarked.