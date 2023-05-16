Number of migrants arriving at the US southern border has fallen 50 per cent in the last three days

Government officials announced on Monday that there has been a 50 percent decrease in the number of migrants arriving at the US southern border in the past three days compared to the days leading up to the expiration of Title 42. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated that the United States Border Patrol has experienced this significant drop in encounters since Title 42 ended at midnight on Thursday.

Since the pandemic-era regulation expired, border officials have been encountering fewer than 5,000 people a day, according to Blas Nunez-Neto, the assistant secretary for border and immigration policy at the Department of Homeland Security. However, despite the decrease in numbers, a considerable number of migrants still remain in US custody. The administration is currently facing a lawsuit that could restrict its ability to release migrants.

If the powers to release migrants from custody when facilities are over capacity are limited, reports suggest that more than 45,000 migrants may remain in custody by the end of the month. President Joe Biden acknowledged the challenges posed by the looming migrant surge, admitting that it will be chaotic for a while and expressing uncertainty about the preparedness of the US.

GOP lawmakers have warned the Biden administration against complacency, highlighting the potential for a surge in migrants at the border. They emphasize the need for continued vigilance and effective management.

Title 42, implemented by former President Donald Trump in 2020, imposed travel restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19. Under this order, US authorities were authorized to expel migrants attempting to cross the border from Mexico, including those seeking humanitarian asylum.

As the situation at the US southern border evolves, the Biden administration faces ongoing challenges in managing migration flows while also addressing humanitarian concerns and public health considerations.