Pak-bound Carrier Promised Handsome Reward for Smuggling Contraband to Dealer

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) confirmed in its remand report on Tuesday that the arrested Pakistan national, involved in a massive Rs 25,000 crore drug haul, was functioning as a carrier. Zubair (29), as per the report, admitted to smuggling the contraband for a dealer in Pakistan, believed to be part of the Haji Salim-led Pakistan-based mafia, according to NCB sources.

Zubair, originally from Pakistan but residing in Iran, revealed that he took on the risky task due to the promise of a substantial reward upon completion. However, he informed the authorities that the seized products were not the entirety of the cargo, hinting at a larger operation.

Further details indicate that a significant portion of the drugs, estimated to be over 3,000kg, was disposed of by sinking it into the sea when the Indian Navy closed in on the unidentified ‘mother vessel,’ which remains elusive.

In the joint operation conducted by the NCB and the Indian Navy, a total of 2,525 kg of methamphetamine, commonly known as crystal meth, was seized, highlighting the highly potent nature of the drugs involved in this case.