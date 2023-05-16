Stock Market: Equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended lower on May 16. As per market experts, profit booking in select heavyweights, including HDFC twins and Reliance Industries (RIL) amid mixed global cues influenced investors.

BSE Sensex opened 128 points higher at 62,474.11 but closed at 61,932.47 , down by 413 points, or 0.66%. NSE Nifty closed at 18,286.50, down 112 points, or 0.61%. As many as 33 stocks ended lower in the Nifty index against 17 gainers.

Most sectoral indices end lower. Barring Nifty PSU Bank , IT and Consumer Durables , all sectoral indices ended lower. Nifty Auto and Financial Services fell up to a per cent while Nifty Private Bank and Healthcare indices ended lower about half a per cent. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.18% while the Smallcap index ended with a gain of 0.12%.

Top gainers in the market were BPCL , Coal India and ONGC. Top losers in the market were Kotak Mahindra Bank , Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra.