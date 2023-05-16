Tourism Department Plans ‘Heli Taxi’ for Seamless Travel between Vacation Destinations

The tourism department has proposed an exciting initiative to introduce heli taxi services that will connect major tourism destinations. The draft guidelines for helicopter tourism have been prepared, with an initial focus on connecting airports and air strips. Additional air strips will be considered based on the project’s potential, as several agencies have already shown interest in heli tourism in Kerala, leading to the formulation of these guidelines.

Presently, there is an air strip located in Peermade, Idukki district, and plans are underway to develop new air strips in Bakel and Wayanad. To ensure the smooth operation of the project, the authorities intend to invite competitive tenders and entrust an agency with the responsibility of managing the heli taxi services.

Foreign tourists often face challenges when traveling between different tourist destinations due to traffic congestion and poor road conditions. While heli tourism may be expensive, international travelers might be willing to invest in it if it saves them time. However, domestic tourists will still rely on road transportation to reach various tourism centers.