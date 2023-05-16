Traffic diversions for Kottayam’s ‘Ente Keralam’ exhibition starting today, plan your route accordingly.

The Kottayam edition of the ‘Ente Keralam’ exhibition and sale, organized as part of the state government’s second anniversary, will take place at Nagambadom ground from May 16 to 22. Alongside the exhibition, there will be a mega food festival, tourism and KIFB projects, sale of agricultural products, entertainment programs, and various free government services. The exhibition will be open from 10 am to 9.30 pm, with no entry fee for the public.

Minister VN Vasavan will inaugurate the exhibition at 4 pm tomorrow, preceded by a grand cultural procession at 2 pm from Thirunakkara ground to Nagambadom. Renowned artists will perform daily at 6.30 pm. The air-conditioned venue, spanning 42,000 sqft, will house around 202 stalls, including 70 exhibition-service stalls and 132 stalls for various merchandise.

As part of the event, government departments have set up stalls to provide free online services to the public. Services such as Aadhaar enrolment for children, photo services, biometric details correction, Aadhaar renewal, voter ID services, and ration card services can be availed at the Akshaya stalls without any charges. Additionally, women can receive free haemoglobin, blood pressure, and fat ratio tests at the health department’s stall. Furthermore, the distribution of e-health cards will also be carried out, and there will be stalls for water and food purity and safety testing.

For those traveling to Kottayam, traffic restrictions are in place. Heavy vehicles traveling via MC Road through Chingavanam should turn left at Cement Kavala junction and take the Parochal junction to reach the Thiruvathukkal-Kurissupally-Arathutty junction. Vehicles heading to Kumarakom should also turn left, while those going to the medical college should turn left at Chalukunnu junction. Only private buses heading to town can turn at Chalukunnu and reach Nagambadom via Baker junction.

Small vehicles traveling east from Chingavanam via MC Road should turn right at Manipuzha junction and proceed to Eerayilkadavu through the Bypass Road. Heavy vehicles should turn right at Manipuzha junction and reach Kanjikuzhi via Kaduvakulam-Kollad.

For heavy vehicles traveling to Changanassery via KK Road, they should turn at Kanjikuzhi, Devalokam, and Kaduvakulam. Private buses, on the other hand, should reach Nagambadom bus stand via Collectorate, Logos, and Railway Station.

The buses operating from Nagambadom bus stand to Chingavanam can follow the regular route.

From Thiruvarppu, vehicles should take the Thiruvathukkal-Puthanangadi route, while those coming from Kumarakam should take the Illikkal route to reach Arathutty and Baker junctions before turning right towards Nagambadom stand.

Private buses from Nagambadom stand should turn right at the Sears junction without entering town to reach Ettumanoor-Medical College.

Buses from the KSRTC stand heading to Ettumanoor, Kumarakam, and Cherthala should turn right in front of Kalyan Silks and reach Pulimoodu junction before turning left towards Karapuzha-Thiruvathukkal-Arathutty junction.

KSRTC buses from the Ettumanoor side should turn at Gandhi Nagar and reach the stand via Medical College-Kudayampadi-Chalukkunu-Arathutty-Thiruvathukkal