Union government reduces windfall tax on petroleum crude

New Delhi: The Union government has reduced windfall tax on petroleum crude to 0 from 4,100 rupees per tonne. The new rate will come into force from today, May 16. Windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) are unchanged at 0.

On May 1, the levy on petroleum crude was lowered to 4,100 rupees per tonne from 6,400 rupees per tonne.

India is the world’s largest consumer and importer of crude oil. The Union government in July last year imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers and levies on exports of petrol, diesel and aviation fuel. Windfall tax is levied as a special additional excise duty which is aimed at absorbing the super-profits earned by domestic crude oil producers due to high global crude, product prices. The Union government reviews the windfall tax and associated rates in a fortnightly manner.

Crude oil pumped out of the ground and from below the seabed is refined and converted into fuels like petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF).