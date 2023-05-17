Global restructuring leads to 400-500 job cuts at Amazon India

Amazon India Implements Global Restructuring, Resulting in Layoffs of 400–500 Employees

In a move aligned with Amazon’s global restructuring efforts, approximately 400–500 employees in various divisions, including AWS (Amazon Web Services), People Experience, and Technology Solutions (PXT), have been laid off in Amazon India.

These job cuts in India are part of the 9,000 layoffs previously announced by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in March. The downsizing affected AWS, Twitch, advertising, and HR departments.

The initial reduction of 18,000 positions occurred in January, and the subsequent planning phase led to an additional 9,000 role eliminations. In a memo shared with employees, CEO Andy Jassy stated, “I’m writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks—mostly in AWS, PXT, advertising, and Twitch.”

Despite the difficulty of the decision, Jassy emphasized that it was in the long-term best interest of the company. The layoffs at AWS, announced by AWS CEO Adam Selipsky, were planned to begin in North America before being implemented globally.

Selipsky acknowledged the rapid growth of both the company and its team, driven by customer demand for cloud services. In light of this expansion, as well as the broader business and macroeconomic climate, the focus was placed on prioritizing resources based on customer needs and strategic business objectives.

During a recent quarterly earnings call, Jassy reaffirmed the company’s adaptive approach, stating that they made “the very difficult decision” to eliminate about 27,000 corporate roles. The leadership team will continue to evaluate business conditions and adjust accordingly.