Indian Railways to begin service of this intra-state Vande Bharat Express train from Saturday: Details

Kolkata: The Indian Railways will start the service of Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train from May 20. This intra-state train is India’s 17th Vande Bharat Express train service. This train will be the first semi-high speed train for Odisha and second for the state of West Bengal.
As per reports, the train will halt at 7 railway stations:- Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jaipur K Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Khurda Road. The train will cover a distance of 502 km in 6 hours and 25 minutes.
Also Read: Infinix launches Note 30i: Details
Fare of 22895 Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express:-
AC Chair Car (CC) fare:
Howrah to Puri – Rs 1,265
Howrah to Khurda Road Junction – Rs 1,155
Howrah to Bhubaneshwar – Rs 1,125
Howrah to Cuttack – Rs 1,095
Howrah to Jajpur K Road – Rs 975
Howrah to Bhadrak – Rs 910
Howrah to Balasore – Rs 805
Howrah to Kharagpur – Rs 605
Post Your Comments