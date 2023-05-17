Indian Railways to begin service of this intra-state Vande Bharat Express train from Saturday: Details

Kolkata: The Indian Railways will start the service of Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train from May 20. This intra-state train is India’s 17th Vande Bharat Express train service. This train will be the first semi-high speed train for Odisha and second for the state of West Bengal.

As per reports, the train will halt at 7 railway stations:- Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jaipur K Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Khurda Road. The train will cover a distance of 502 km in 6 hours and 25 minutes.

Fare of 22895 Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express:-

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

Howrah to Puri – Rs 1,265

Howrah to Khurda Road Junction – Rs 1,155

Howrah to Bhubaneshwar – Rs 1,125

Howrah to Cuttack – Rs 1,095

Howrah to Jajpur K Road – Rs 975

Howrah to Bhadrak – Rs 910

Howrah to Balasore – Rs 805

Howrah to Kharagpur – Rs 605